Fintech Focus For October 20, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”

Source: Confucius

One Big Thing In Fintech: Mexico repeatedly tops most innovative fintech hub lists, and neobank and digital wallet transactions are consistently increasing — during COVID lockdowns they rose by an estimated 80%.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

24/7 BTC ETF trading launches.

WonderFi raises with an offering.

Galaxy added $350M in funding.

Intuit taps Money by QuickBooks.

Airwallex added on $200M round.

Sublime raises $2.5M in funding.

X1 launches “smart credit” limits.

Plaid overhauled Plaid Link SDK.

Major raised $17M in new round.

CRED valued at $4B post round.

Facebook pilots Novi w/out Diem.

BSO is enhancing trading routes.

Lydia AI secures $8M in Series A.

Chargebee releases integrations.

StoneX unveils Prime Direct offer.

Chainalysis taps NYDIG on BTC.

Liberty Bank selects Glia service.

Regulator pressures N26 growth.

Polygon, DraftKings partnered up.

HSBC eyes launch of BaaS offer.

Query.AI closes on $15M funding.

Pismo raised $108M in Series B.

PRIMER secures $50M Series B.

Republic raises, eyes new offers.

Watch Out For This: Euroclear alongside several institutions has successfully completed an experiment which tested central bank digital currency (CBDC) for settling French treasury bonds on a test blockchain.

Source: The Trade

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: We cannot remember a week with so much evidence that our longstanding “anti-transitory” US inflation view is correct, but the Fed has interpretive precedence over us. Q4 is starting out in risk-on mode, which is reasonable, but expect a noisier 2022.

Source: Nordea