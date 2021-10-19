Fintech Focus For October 20, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”
Source: Confucius
One Big Thing In Fintech: Mexico repeatedly tops most innovative fintech hub lists, and neobank and digital wallet transactions are consistently increasing — during COVID lockdowns they rose by an estimated 80%.
Source: TechCrunch
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- 24/7 BTC ETF trading launches.
- WonderFi raises with an offering.
- Galaxy added $350M in funding.
- Airwallex added on $200M round.
- Sublime raises $2.5M in funding.
- X1 launches “smart credit” limits.
- Plaid overhauled Plaid Link SDK.
- Major raised $17M in new round.
- CRED valued at $4B post round.
- Intuit intros Money by QuickBook.
- Facebook pilots Novi w/out Diem.
- BSO is enhancing trading routes.
- Chargebee releases integrations.
- StoneX unveils Prime Direct offer.
- Chainalysis taps NYDIG on BTC.
- Liberty Bank selects Glia service.
- Regulator pressures N26 growth.
- Polygon, DraftKings partnered up.
- Lydia AI secures $8M Series A+.
- HSBC eyes launch of BaaS offer.
- Query.AI closes on $15M funding.
- Pismo raised $108M in Series B.
- PRIMER secures $50M Series B.
- Republic raises, eyes new offers.
Watch Out For This: Euroclear alongside several institutions has successfully completed an experiment which tested central bank digital currency (CBDC) for settling French treasury bonds on a test blockchain.
Source: The Trade
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: We cannot remember a week with so much evidence that our longstanding “anti-transitory” US inflation view is correct, but the Fed has interpretive precedence over us. Q4 is starting out in risk-on mode, which is reasonable, but expect a noisier 2022.
Source: Nordea
