Bank of America Launches Recipient Select For Corporate Payments
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) launched Recipient Select to help companies with frequent payments to consumers to offer their beneficiaries multiple payment options.
- The solution addresses complexities that companies grapple with related to the growth of business-to-consumer payments.
- Recipient Select currently supports six payment methods to U.S. consumers, including Zelle, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), ACH, and Check.
- Recipients can receive their funds via PayPal, cross-currency ACH, or cross-border wire for international consumer payments.
- Future enhancements will include the addition of new payout methods.
- Price Action: BAC shares closed lower by 0.55% at $43.54 on Tuesday.
