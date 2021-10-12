 Skip to main content

Bank of America Launches Recipient Select For Corporate Payments
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) launched Recipient Select to help companies with frequent payments to consumers to offer their beneficiaries multiple payment options.
  • The solution addresses complexities that companies grapple with related to the growth of business-to-consumer payments.
  • Recipient Select currently supports six payment methods to U.S. consumers, including Zelle, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), ACH, and Check.
  • Recipients can receive their funds via PayPal, cross-currency ACH, or cross-border wire for international consumer payments.
  • Future enhancements will include the addition of new payout methods.
  • Price Action: BAC shares closed lower by 0.55% at $43.54 on Tuesday.

