Cathie Wood Sells $11M In PayPal And Loads Up On This Rival Fintech Stock Instead

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday lowered its exposure in PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) on the day shares of the payments company rose.

Shares of Paypal closed 2% higher at $260.15 a share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $310.16 a share and has risen 12.2% so far this year.

The popular money manager sold PayPal shares via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) on Tuesday. Ark Invest also owns shares in PayPal via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

The two ETFs held 703,933 shares — worth $179.5 million — in PayPal ahead of Tuesday’s trade.

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sheds Another $35M In Square, Snaps $19M in Roku

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Tuesday: