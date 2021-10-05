Fintech Focus For October 6, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “[P]olitical schisms in Congress are stronger than they have been in a long time and battle lines more hardened.

Source: Barclays

One Big Thing In Fintech: The Federal Reserve plans as early as this week to launch a review of the potential benefits and risks of issuing a U.S. digital currency, as central banks around the world experiment with the potential new form of money.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Other Key Fintech Developments:

WonderFi, Circle team up on DeFi.

Microsoft Cloud for finance arrives.

Anyfin has added $52M in funding.

Nationwide, Amazon partnered up.

Alto expands accessibility of offers.

Chainalysis has acquired Excygent.

Chargebee has acquired RevLock.

U.S. Bank, NYDIG team on bitcoin.

BlackRock helps advisors allocate.

Finance is embracing open source.

Duality Technologies added $30M.

Sure adding $100M funding round.

DTCC eyes case for centralization.

METACO opens Singapore offices.

Republicans look to digital tokens.

ClearBank expanding its offerings.

Arca closes on $30M venture fund.

Prometheum eyes a big milestone.

Standard Chartered is honing API.

Qredo opening DeFi to institutions.

Ladder secures $100M in a round.

Kokoa Finance adds $2.3M round.

Ramp added $30M Series A funds.

AIX teamed up with InvestX fintech.

Data optimizations and voice trade.

Authologic taps open banking tech.

AllianceBlock, Graypes partnering.

BNY Mellon has joined Marco Polo.

Crypto platform Nexo adds Solana.

Blue Ocean ATS launches system.

USPS takes on cash, bill payment.

QNB unveils its payments strategy.

Watch Out For This: When meeting with and sorting through the multitude of investors available, there are a few key things that founders should look out for.

Source: Crunchbase

Interesting Reads:

Helping people acquire crypto work.

Facebook whistleblower is testifying.

Masterworks sells fractionalized art.

Firefox gets new logo and shortcuts.

Telegram added 70M users Monday.

How Tesla avoids major chip issues.

Michael Jordan gets into motorsport.

Market Moving Headline: Net Put Delta (NPD) and the customer Vanna-Gamma Ratio (VGR) have now, at last, settled in a *bullish* place. Risk to the upside.

Source: SqueezeMetrics