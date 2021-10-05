Fintech Focus For October 6, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “[P]olitical schisms in Congress are stronger than they have been in a long time and battle lines more hardened.
Source: Barclays
One Big Thing In Fintech: The Federal Reserve plans as early as this week to launch a review of the potential benefits and risks of issuing a U.S. digital currency, as central banks around the world experiment with the potential new form of money.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- WonderFi, Circle team up on DeFi.
- Microsoft Cloud for finance arrives.
- Anyfin has added $52M in funding.
- Nationwide, Amazon partnered up.
- Alto expands accessibility of offers.
- Chainalysis has acquired Excygent.
- Chargebee has acquired RevLock.
- U.S. Bank, NYDIG team on bitcoin.
- BlackRock helps advisors allocate.
- Finance is embracing open source.
- Duality Technologies added $30M.
- Sure adding $100M funding round.
- DTCC eyes case for centralization.
- METACO opens Singapore offices.
- Republicans look to digital tokens.
- ClearBank expanding its offerings.
- Arca closes on $30M venture fund.
- Prometheum eyes a big milestone.
- Standard Chartered is honing API.
- Qredo opening DeFi to institutions.
- Ladder secures $100M in a round.
- Kokoa Finance adds $2.3M round.
- Ramp added $30M Series A funds.
- AIX teamed up with InvestX fintech.
- Data optimizations and voice trade.
- Authologic taps open banking tech.
- AllianceBlock, Graypes partnering.
- BNY Mellon has joined Marco Polo.
- Crypto platform Nexo adds Solana.
- Blue Ocean ATS launches system.
- USPS takes on cash, bill payment.
- QNB unveils its payments strategy.
Watch Out For This: When meeting with and sorting through the multitude of investors available, there are a few key things that founders should look out for.
Source: Crunchbase
Interesting Reads:
- Helping people acquire crypto work.
- Facebook whistleblower is testifying.
- Masterworks sells fractionalized art.
- Firefox gets new logo and shortcuts.
- Telegram added 70M users Monday.
- How Tesla avoids major chip issues.
- Michael Jordan gets into motorsport.
Market Moving Headline: Net Put Delta (NPD) and the customer Vanna-Gamma Ratio (VGR) have now, at last, settled in a *bullish* place. Risk to the upside.
Source: SqueezeMetrics
