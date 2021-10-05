 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Fintech Focus For October 6, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 7:03pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “[P]olitical schisms in Congress are stronger than they have been in a long time and battle lines more hardened.

Source: Barclays

One Big Thing In Fintech: The Federal Reserve plans as early as this week to launch a review of the potential benefits and risks of issuing a U.S. digital currency, as central banks around the world experiment with the potential new form of money.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • WonderFi, Circle team up on DeFi.
  • Microsoft Cloud for finance arrives.
  • Anyfin has added $52M in funding.
  • Nationwide, Amazon partnered up.
  • Alto expands accessibility of offers.
  • Chainalysis has acquired Excygent.
  • Chargebee has acquired RevLock.
  • U.S. Bank, NYDIG team on bitcoin.
  • BlackRock helps advisors allocate.
  • Finance is embracing open source.
  • Duality Technologies added $30M.
  • Sure adding $100M funding round.
  • DTCC eyes case for centralization.
  • METACO opens Singapore offices.
  • Republicans look to digital tokens.
  • ClearBank expanding its offerings.
  • Arca closes on $30M venture fund.
  • Prometheum eyes a big milestone.
  • Standard Chartered is honing API.
  • Qredo opening DeFi to institutions.
  • Ladder secures $100M in a round.
  • Kokoa Finance adds $2.3M round.
  • Ramp added $30M Series A funds.
  • AIX teamed up with InvestX fintech.
  • Data optimizations and voice trade.
  • Authologic taps open banking tech.
  • AllianceBlock, Graypes partnering.
  • BNY Mellon has joined Marco Polo.
  • Crypto platform Nexo adds Solana.
  • Blue Ocean ATS launches system.
  • USPS takes on cash, bill payment.
  • QNB unveils its payments strategy.

Watch Out For This: When meeting with and sorting through the multitude of investors available, there are a few key things that founders should look out for.

Source: Crunchbase

Interesting Reads:

  • Helping people acquire crypto work.
  • Facebook whistleblower is testifying.
  • Masterworks sells fractionalized art.
  • Firefox gets new logo and shortcuts.
  • Telegram added 70M users Monday.
  • How Tesla avoids major chip issues.
  • Michael Jordan gets into motorsport.

Market Moving Headline: Net Put Delta (NPD) and the customer Vanna-Gamma Ratio (VGR) have now, at last, settled in a *bullish* place. Risk to the upside.

Source: SqueezeMetrics

