PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Look To Help Fuel Detroit's Recovery

The PGA Tour and Rocket Mortgage by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) have extended the title sponsorship for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027.

What Happened: The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first-ever PGA Tour event held in the city of Detroit.

The extension of the title sponsorship will keep the event in Detroit, helping with the city’s pandemic recovery and bringing together residents.

“From the very beginning, Dan Gilbert’s vision was to bring a world-class golf event to Detroit, shining a light on the city and raising money for partners doing amazing work in our community,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies. “Since then, Rocket Mortgage, the tournament team, and the PGA TOUR have all worked tirelessly to establish an event that has a lasting impact on golf fans as well as neighborhoods throughout Detroit.”

Why It Matters: The Rocket Mortgage Classic will continue to focus on positively impacting Detroit through initiatives like Changing the Course, which makes data-driven investments.

“We have built tremendous momentum and won multiple awards for our event from the PGA TOUR,” Farner added. “But, more importantly, we have been able to take on very important initiatives, like helping to bridge the digital divide in Detroit. We are looking forward to seeing the impacts of this tremendous event for many more years to come.”