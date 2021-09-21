Fintech Focus For September 22, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “If you remember nothing else, talent is everything.”

Source: Ilana Weinstein

One Big Thing In Fintech: New wave app investors don't typically come from families who taught them about investing; in fact, a majority of them are first-generation investors.

Source: Public.com

Other Key Fintech Developments:

TrueLayer secures $130M funding.

Fintech SPACs gradually picking up.

MarketFinance raises a new round.

UK fintech calls for smart data right.

ABN Amro to join Paxos Settlement.

Revolut is introducing free trading.

Snap! Mobile acquires Groundwork.

ING Lendico, HCL building fintech.

Wise launches new feature, Assets.

Harvest expands financial inclusion.

US Treasury eyes payments goal.

Brevan Howard, DRW back fintech.

Robinhood works on crypto wallets.

LeveL ATS, Luminex plan to merge.

Numerated, Independent partnered.

Bolttech extends its funding round.

Fuel Labs announces $1.5M round.

Etherisc, BCCM intro joint project.

Turquoise, OpenFin partnering up.

MoneyLion gearing up for its listing.

Pine Labs added Invesco funding.

Figure Pay, Marqeta eyeing BNPL.

Kernolab added a pre-seed round.

Osprey launches Polygon product.

Avalanche adds $230M investment.

Nasdaq eyes digital asset exposure.

CME launches sustainable clearing.

Figure ATS finished DLT transaction.

BitClout creator intros a social DLT.

Radian growing insurance platform.

Barclays opened $30M fintech fund.

Enhanced Square, Zero integration.

eToro delays $10.4B SPAC listing.

Round has Airwallex valued at $4B.

Capital.com integrates with PayPal.

One River completes a new round.

US Bank adds MUFG Union Bank.

Pipe is expanding trading platform.

PayPal’s super app is officially live.

Just taps $8M for insurtech growth.

BancoEstado has selected Mambu.

Watch Out For This: While Goldman Sachs’s deal to acquire GreenSky is the latest example of a nonbank lender moving into banking, investors shouldn’t declare victory for banks quite yet.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Market Moving Headline: “The market sell-off … we believe is primarily driven by technical selling flows in an environment of poor liquidity, and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks.”

Source: JPMorgan