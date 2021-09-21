 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For September 22, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 7:24pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “If you remember nothing else, talent is everything.”

Source: Ilana Weinstein

One Big Thing In Fintech: New wave app investors don't typically come from families who taught them about investing; in fact, a majority of them are first-generation investors.

Source: Public.com

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • TrueLayer secures $130M funding.
  • Fintech SPACs gradually picking up.
  • MarketFinance raises a new round.
  • UK fintech calls for smart data right.
  • ABN Amro to join Paxos Settlement.
  • Revolut is introducing free trading.
  • Snap! Mobile acquires Groundwork.
  • ING Lendico, HCL building fintech.
  • Wise launches new feature, Assets.
  • Harvest expands financial inclusion.
  • US Treasury eyes payments goal.
  • Brevan Howard, DRW back fintech.
  • Robinhood works on crypto wallets.
  • LeveL ATS, Luminex plan to merge.
  • Numerated, Independent partnered.
  • Bolttech extends its funding round.
  • Fuel Labs announces $1.5M round.
  • Etherisc, BCCM intro joint project.
  • Turquoise, OpenFin partnering up.
  • MoneyLion gearing up for its listing.
  • Pine Labs added Invesco funding.
  • Figure Pay, Marqeta eyeing BNPL.
  • Kernolab added a pre-seed round.
  • Osprey launches Polygon product.
  • Avalanche adds $230M investment.
  • Nasdaq eyes digital asset exposure.
  • CME launches sustainable clearing.
  • Figure ATS finished DLT transaction.
  • BitClout creator intros a social DLT.
  • Radian growing insurance platform.
  • Barclays opened $30M fintech fund.
  • Enhanced Square, Zero integration.
  • eToro delays $10.4B SPAC listing.
  • Round has Airwallex valued at $4B.
  • Capital.com integrates with PayPal.
  • One River completes a new round.
  • US Bank adds MUFG Union Bank.
  • Pipe is expanding trading platform.
  • PayPal’s super app is officially live.
  • Just taps $8M for insurtech growth.
  • BancoEstado has selected Mambu.

Watch Out For This: While Goldman Sachs’s deal to acquire GreenSky is the latest example of a nonbank lender moving into banking, investors shouldn’t declare victory for banks quite yet.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: “The market sell-off … we believe is primarily driven by technical selling flows in an environment of poor liquidity, and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks.”

Source: JPMorgan

