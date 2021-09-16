Fintech Focus For September 17, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The race is relentless on the digitalization and transformation toward making a better client experience.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Facilitated by technology, financial companies’ expansion into our private lives threatens to herd Americans into a de facto social credit system that punishes them for making choices — and even voicing opinions — that the people at the controls don’t like.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Apex acquires Silver Management.

QED adds $1.1B global fintech fund.

Goldman Sachs added fintech ETF.

Self Financial raises a $50M round.

PropertyGuru is ramping up fintech.

Minterest looks to make DeFi fairer.

Curve launches a BNPL alternative.

Flyhomes hones in on transactions.

SkyBridge adds $100M for Algorand.

Euroclear completes the MFEX buy.

Revolut is paying WeWork in crypto.

Technicorum, Gennix partnered up.

Yellen, IRS honing in on bank data.

SLAM inks deal with NFT platform.

Tradeweb is expanding trading links.

Wells Fargo selects MSFT, GOOG.

BlueVine appointed new leadership.

Tiger Global eyes fintech ventures.

Adobe looks to PayPal for services.

Watch Out For This: Financial institutions should plan now for the next major tech-based business paradigm — the platform of platforms. If that’s confusing, think of Uber. A platforms platform essentially means one platform that connects to other platforms — just like Uber has done.

Interesting Reads:

Dalio said regulators could kill bitcoin.

Celebrities invested in a Spotify rival.

Blockchain Gaming: Playing to earn.

Analysis: Evergrande and lots of debt.

Crypto kid gets 7.5 years for a Ponzi.

Market Moving Headline: The Federal Reserve may hold off on its tapering announcement as the two political parties spar on raising the debt ceiling, sending Treasury yields further down, according to Guggenheim Investments.

