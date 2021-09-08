JPMorgan Forays Lucrative Digital Payments Sector Via Acquisition Route
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) inked an agreement to acquire a controlling interest of close to 75% in Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VWAGY) payments platform, Volkswagen Financial Services, operated by the Volkswagen Payments S.A.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The deal is likely to close in the first half of 2022.
- Volkswagen Payments S.A. operates a payments platform designed for the auto industry offering digital payments services including initial purchase and leasing, in-vehicle payments, fueling, and electric vehicle charging.
- The deal would help JPMorgan expand its digital payment capabilities and foray into the attractive automotive industry, CNBC reports.
- Related: PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) will acquire Japanese payments company Paidy for $2.7 billion to boost its presence in the "buy now, pay later" market.
- Price Action: JPM shares closed lower by 0.18% at $159.21 on Tuesday.
