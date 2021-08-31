 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Fintech Focus For September 1, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 6:36pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "Overspending is a real threat for startups that are handed large sums. With more money to play with, startups aren’t encouraged to adopt a lean mentality and have a higher risk of scaling prematurely.”

Source: Fernando Dal Re

One Big Thing In Fintech: A lot has changed since Benzinga last spoke with Kevin O’Leary, businessman, author, "Shark Tank's" Mr. Wonderful, and co-founder of O’Shares ETFs, which are traded on the BATS exchange.

Most notably, his deal flow is more so concentrated around emerging markets such as DeFi — a finance model that replicates market-making, borrowing, lending and exchanging without expensive institutional middlemen — given a clear change in regulatory leeway.

Let’s further unpack what O’Leary’s focusing on.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Voyager finishes big token merger.
  • Prosus is buying Billdesk for $4.7B.
  • Octane banked $2M for billing tech.
  • Nigeria’s central bank, Bitt team up.
  • Ikea invests $22.5M in BNPL Jifiti.
  • Point raises for home equity fintech.
  • Challenger Bunq rolling out IBANs.
  • Open Finance next fintech frontier.
  • AvidXchange bolsters executives.
  • PayPal looks to offer stock trading.
  • Jane Street joins the Pyth Network.
  • Arbitrum secures $120M in funding.
  • FTX to acquire LedgerX exchange.
  • EmiSwap has launched on Kucoin.
  • Japanese BNPL Paidy looks to IPO.
  • Klarna widens Globel-e partnership.
  • Panama could benefit from bitcoin.
  • OpenExchange to add Nucleus195.
  • Plaid, Astra tackle money services.
  • Coinbase sends erroneous notices.
  • Square to launch paid subscription.
  • Amerant selects Alloy to automate.
  • CalTier and Alto Solutions team up.

Watch Out For This: The global pandemic dramatically accelerated the interest in and use of enterprise low-code, a technology trend that had already been well underway prior to the pandemic. The findings reveal that 77% of enterprises in six countries have already adopted low-code, and 75% of IT leaders said it's a trend they can't afford to miss.

Source: Mendix

Interesting Reads:

  • U.S. economy softening from delta.
  • Apple plans to add satellite feature.
  • Moderna making more antibodies.
  • Fed is risking too-slow of a tapering.
  • Chicago sues DoorDash, Grubhub.
  • South Lake Tahoe’s massive traffic.

Market Moving Headline: It is no longer carved in stone that the Fed will taper ahead of the ECB. Lanes comments opened the door for a technical taper in September from the ECB as they look at financial conditions both when they go up and down.

Source: Nordea

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

