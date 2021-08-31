Fintech Focus For September 1, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Overspending is a real threat for startups that are handed large sums. With more money to play with, startups aren’t encouraged to adopt a lean mentality and have a higher risk of scaling prematurely.”

Source: Fernando Dal Re

One Big Thing In Fintech: A lot has changed since Benzinga last spoke with Kevin O’Leary, businessman, author, "Shark Tank's" Mr. Wonderful, and co-founder of O’Shares ETFs, which are traded on the BATS exchange.

Most notably, his deal flow is more so concentrated around emerging markets such as DeFi — a finance model that replicates market-making, borrowing, lending and exchanging without expensive institutional middlemen — given a clear change in regulatory leeway.

Let’s further unpack what O’Leary’s focusing on.

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: The global pandemic dramatically accelerated the interest in and use of enterprise low-code, a technology trend that had already been well underway prior to the pandemic. The findings reveal that 77% of enterprises in six countries have already adopted low-code, and 75% of IT leaders said it's a trend they can't afford to miss.

Source: Mendix

Market Moving Headline: It is no longer carved in stone that the Fed will taper ahead of the ECB. Lanes comments opened the door for a technical taper in September from the ECB as they look at financial conditions both when they go up and down.

Source: Nordea