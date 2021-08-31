Fintech Focus For September 1, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: "Overspending is a real threat for startups that are handed large sums. With more money to play with, startups aren’t encouraged to adopt a lean mentality and have a higher risk of scaling prematurely.”
Source: Fernando Dal Re
One Big Thing In Fintech: A lot has changed since Benzinga last spoke with Kevin O’Leary, businessman, author, "Shark Tank's" Mr. Wonderful, and co-founder of O’Shares ETFs, which are traded on the BATS exchange.
Most notably, his deal flow is more so concentrated around emerging markets such as DeFi — a finance model that replicates market-making, borrowing, lending and exchanging without expensive institutional middlemen — given a clear change in regulatory leeway.
Let’s further unpack what O’Leary’s focusing on.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Voyager finishes big token merger.
- Prosus is buying Billdesk for $4.7B.
- Octane banked $2M for billing tech.
- Nigeria’s central bank, Bitt team up.
- Ikea invests $22.5M in BNPL Jifiti.
- Point raises for home equity fintech.
- Challenger Bunq rolling out IBANs.
- Open Finance next fintech frontier.
- AvidXchange bolsters executives.
- PayPal looks to offer stock trading.
- Jane Street joins the Pyth Network.
- Arbitrum secures $120M in funding.
- FTX to acquire LedgerX exchange.
- EmiSwap has launched on Kucoin.
- Japanese BNPL Paidy looks to IPO.
- Klarna widens Globel-e partnership.
- Panama could benefit from bitcoin.
- OpenExchange to add Nucleus195.
- Plaid, Astra tackle money services.
- Coinbase sends erroneous notices.
- Square to launch paid subscription.
- Amerant selects Alloy to automate.
- CalTier and Alto Solutions team up.
Watch Out For This: The global pandemic dramatically accelerated the interest in and use of enterprise low-code, a technology trend that had already been well underway prior to the pandemic. The findings reveal that 77% of enterprises in six countries have already adopted low-code, and 75% of IT leaders said it's a trend they can't afford to miss.
Source: Mendix
Interesting Reads:
- U.S. economy softening from delta.
- Apple plans to add satellite feature.
- Moderna making more antibodies.
- Fed is risking too-slow of a tapering.
- Chicago sues DoorDash, Grubhub.
- South Lake Tahoe’s massive traffic.
Market Moving Headline: It is no longer carved in stone that the Fed will taper ahead of the ECB. Lanes comments opened the door for a technical taper in September from the ECB as they look at financial conditions both when they go up and down.
Source: Nordea
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech