Fintech Focus For August 4, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Turn a perceived risk into an asset.”

Source: Aaron Patzer

One Big Thing In Fintech: AI and machine learning might amplify patterns of historical discrimination and financial exclusion through reliance on flawed data or mistakes in development.

Source: Roll Call

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: New York City will become the first U.S. city to require proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine for a variety of activities for workers and customers — indoor dining, gyms and performances — to put pressure on people to get vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday morning.

Source: New York Times

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: China’s regulatory clampdown on industries such as tutoring and tech has unnerved global investors. We see little global spillover risk from China’s assertion of greater control over certain industries, even as it potentially leads to market volatility. We remain tactically neutral on China stocks and see further monetary and fiscal policy loosening as beneficial for cyclical assets in China.

Source: BlackRock