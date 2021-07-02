OurBanc Taps MX For Mobile Banking And Financial Health Insights

MX, a platform for building modern financial solutions, announced that OurBanc, a fintech dismantling systemic barriers within the banking industry, is live on its platform.

What Happened: Founded in 2010, MX is a fintech powerhouse, helping hundreds of partners like Ally, BBVA, and the National Bank of Canada create unique digital banking solutions, as well as provide customer-centric client services and marketing.

In a move to empower consumers with transparency and control over their financial futures, OurBanc added MX technology. With MX, OurBanc is looking to end the perpetual deterioration of wealth in historically disenfranchised communities.

“We told MX we know banking and finance, but we’ve never built a fintech platform before and we needed their guidance,” said David Dwumah, CEO and Co-founder of OurBanc. "In under two months, with the help of MX, we've been able to go from initial discussions to our app going live with the industry's best digital money management tools.”

Why It Matters: The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic accelerated the digital disruption in finance.

With MX’s leading digital money management, leading fintechs like OurBanc, can modernize their banking experience for today’s diverse consumer base.

“One of the major factors that attracts fintechs to MX is our ability to work closely as a partner to get a solution up and running faster than anyone else in the market,” said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer, MX. “OurBanc is an example of this kind of partnership—where our shared missions and the core functionality of MX’s solutions had OurBanc live with their beta product in a matter of months.”

Photo: ELEVATE from Pexels.