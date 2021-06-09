Fintech Focus For June 10, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "The healthiest response to life is joy.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Atom Finance, a modern financial knowledge platform, announced its first product integration partnership with Inter, a digital platform for banking, shopping, insurance, and investments.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Public launches brand campaign.

Robinhood targeting July for IPO.

Scalable Capital raises $180M+.

Hummingbot adds on $8M round.

IBKR looks to add crypto trading.

El Salvador has passed BTC bill.

Luxor raises $5M in new funding.

T.Rowe adding new active ETFs.

Boson looks to build virtual mall.

Kraken to halt US margin trading.

Refyne raises $20.1M for wages.

Solana Labs raises $314M funds.

Warren attacks crypto on issues.

Gemini acquires Shard X startup.

Pennylane secured $18M round.

CFTC leader was criticizing DeFi.

Stacey Abrams fintech is raising.

Credit Sesame has raised $51M.

Branch Insurance secures funds.

BukuWarung scores $60M round.

Titan launching a crypto strategy.

Analysis: Top 250 fintech of 2020.

Marqeta IPO above range at $27.

DASH expanded its product suite.

Watch Out For This: On June 6, YouTube star Logan Paul and professional boxer Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. went head to head in an exhibition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The event lasted for eight rounds of 3 minutes each, and no official winner was read.

In light of the high-dollar exhibition round, Benzinga had the opportunity to sit down and speak with James Williams, CEO at Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, as well as actor and longtime Mayweather friend Cuba Gooding Jr. to talk about Mayweather’s brand and vision to disrupt the fitness industry.

Interesting Reads:

Biden cuts TikTok, WeChat action.

Cop flips a pregnant woman’s car.

Inflation could hit thirty-year highs.

Virtu: Volatility is more than retail.

G-7 plots global vaccination surge.

GameStop warning of SEC probe.

Battery prices have declined 97%.

Market Moving Headline: The Chinese and U.S. commerce ministers agreed to push forward trade and investment links in their first call since the start of the Biden administration.

