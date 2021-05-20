Fintech Spotlight: Nasdaq And Benzinga Partner, Express Commitment To Providing Actionable Market Intelligence

Benzinga on Tuesday formally announced the launch of the Benzinga Market Newswires API, the most widely used newswire by North American Brokerages, through Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS).

About: In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga comes as a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. Its core product portfolio consists of institutional-grade newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In a commitment to helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking and educational events.

What Happened: As part of a vision to democratize access to actionable and timely stock market information, Benzinga partnered with Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ).

Apart from supporting firms like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), from their earliest stages, Nasdaq offers numerous other products and services, all of which increase market access and transparency for both institutions and retail participants.

Through this new partnership, the businesses that rely on Nasdaq for data will be able to tap into Benzinga’s Market Newswires feed, with ease, unlocking access to content crafted by a team of in-house reporters, analysts, and editors.

Newswires include individual stock coverage, Canadian asset coverage, cryptocurrency, macroeconomics, and innovations such as the Why-is-it-Moving API, which gives the 1-sentence reason why a stock is trading higher or lower on a given day.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Nasdaq," says Jason Raznick, CEO and Founder of Benzinga. "Benzinga news is the choice for traders & investors, powering the world's largest brokerages and fintech challengers. This news partnership with Nasdaq is natural as we are both working to drive transparency in financial markets."

Why It Matters: In light of the data explosion, market participants are looking for better ways to derive and act on actionable insights.

"Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS) helps transform the client experience by making market data and other critical financial information easier to access," said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Data for Nasdaq's Investment Intelligence. "Our collaboration with Benzinga highlights our mission in bringing essential information to the investing public and allowing more users to efficiently access market and economic news through seamless integration."