Collectibles Investment Pioneer Rally Secures $30M Series B Led By Accel

Rally, a platform for investing in collectible assets, added a $30 million Series B round to accelerate its expansion into new categories.

What Happened: Rally, which was one of the first to democratize investment in one-of-a-kind assets for as little as $1 per share, raised $30 million in a funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Upfront Ventures, Social Leverage, and others.

Additionally, the company secured a $50 million debt facility from Upper90 Capital.

The development comes as the company looks to continues growing its investor base and add cash-flow producing assets like intellectual property, royalties, real estate and more.

“Our mission remains unchanged. If it’s a rare asset for which people have passion, they should be able to own a piece of it and participate in its appreciation. We’re unlocking value for asset owners and providing new access to rare items for passionate fans from all walks of life. Our partnership with Accel and new capital will allow us to reach more investors, offer more assets, and expand our trading experience as we build on our lead in fractional investing.” said George Leimer, CEO of Rally.

Why It Matters: Rally is a complete platform for investing in and trading alternative assets.

Offered on its platform are unique assets like a $2 million Broadside copy of the Declaration of Independence printed in July 1776, for $25 per share.

“The collectibles on our platform have something that many of the modern markets don’t — a passionate enthusiast community, and generational history,” Rally co-founder Rob Petrozzo told Benzinga. “Our latest offering of the Declaration of Independence has all the elements that we look for — airtight authenticity, a history of returns, and significant provenance - but it also has 250 years of history and relevance that will stand the test of time.”