Fintech Focus For April 2, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: Your mind will take the shape of what you frequently hold in thought, for the human spirit is colored by such impressions.

Source: Marcus Aurelius

One Big Thing In Fintech: Coinbase has confirmed the April 14 direct listing date.

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Ticker Tocker to distribute signals.

FTC shut down fintech app Beam.

Capitolis has secured more funds.

OppFi CEO talks growth prospects.

Future Fintech added BTC mining.

Barclays to add new FX products.

Medxoom taps $8M for technology.

JD.com’s fintech unit restructured.

Meet Onbe, a new payment brand.

MX a best place to work in fintech.

FCA extended reporting to crypto.

Ex-Revolut leader raises for DeFi.

Nasdaq talks market infrastructure.

MS funds adding bitcoin exposure.

Coinbase backs Acala and Karura.

Watch Out For This: Gen Z is interested in personal finance and investing, but they lack confidence and want more financial education.

Source: Greenlight

Interesting Reads:

US workers welcoming digitization.

Holler closes $36M Series B round.

Iran, world powers will talk nuclear.

How Archegos blindsided big banks.

Major retailers facing supply crunch.

Influencers launching venture fund.

White House studies supply chains.

YouTube hides video dislike counts.

Market Moving Headline: The recent bond yield spike has been blamed for pressuring tech stocks as they are seen as vulnerable to rising rates. We believe this view is too simplistic: tech is a diverse sector and the driver of higher yields matters more than the rise itself. Our new nominal theme implies central banks will be slower to raise rates to curb inflation than in the past, supporting our pro-risk stance and preference for tech.

Source: BlackRock