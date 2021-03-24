Prove Acquires Fintech Powerhouse MEDICI Global

Prove, a platform for phone-centric identity authentication, formally announced its acquisition of MEDICI Global, a top fintech insights and advisory platform.

What Happened: As part of a vision to accelerate global capabilities in high-growth markets, Prove will leverage the MEDICI brand to expand sales and business development, as well as bolster marketing.

“MEDICI Global has been a trusted source for actionable research since the early days of fintech,” said Geoff Miller, SVP and Global GM of Prove. “This acquisition allows us to offer expert advisory coverage to our largest customers with multi-country digital-native market footprints.”

Why It Matters: MEDICI mastered mapping the impact of emerging fintech opportunities. Now, Prove clients will have access to MEDICI insights for better decision making.

“We built our platform to enable at-scale innovation in fintech with domain depth and ecosystem-wide engagement," said MEDICI Founder and CEO, Aditya Khurjekar. "The MEDICI team is looking forward to bringing our passion for this space to Prove in the next phase of the company’s growth journey.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding MEDICI to the Prove family; our clients will greatly benefit from their global expertise,” added Prove CEO Rodger Desai.

Photo by Savvas Stavrinos from Pexels.