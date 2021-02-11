Fintech Focus For February 12, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: We believe that the new commodity upswing, and in particular oil up cycle, has started.

Source: JPMorgan

One Big Thing In Fintech: This month marks the 50th anniversary of Nasdaq’s launch in 1971.

The story of Nasdaq’s first five decades highlights its impact on trading today. The introduction of computers to markets, and sharing of quote data more widely, led to the automation of trading. With that automation came huge cost savings that, together with the internet, have democratized investing and helped the U.S. market stay the biggest, deepest and most cost-efficient market to list and trade in in the world.

Source: Nasdaq

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: A major global survey of consumers and business leaders has suggested there is a growing belief among consumers and business leaders that robots handle financial tasks better than humans.

Source: E&T

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell slightly last week in a sign that the labor market is still gradually improving as the vaccine rollout continues and business restrictions ease. After a sharp run-up in equities at the start of February, U.S. stocks have taken a pause as investors weighed the implications of the latest inflation data.

In the background, there’s still a debate over whether more U.S. stimulus, the vaccine distribution and the government’s determination to kickstart growth will cause the American economy to overheat.

Source: Bloomberg