Personal Capital Tackles COVID-19 Headwinds With Virtual Model Expansion, Sales Growth

Personal Capital, an online financial advisor, and personal wealth manager, formally released The Financial Roadmap, a feature designed to improve the financial outcomes of advisory clients. This comes as a solution to increased client service demand amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This invaluable new feature is designed to help our clients prioritize actions so they can have greater success managing their financial outcomes,” said Personal Capital’s Chief Product Officer Jim Del Favero. “By logically incentivizing people to prioritize nineteen financial planning topics to discuss with their advisors; this nudge-based guidance is also revolutionizing the advisor-client relationship and increasing our client’s financial confidence in this challenging time.”

The Financial Roadmap scans a user’s personal data and generates a list of planning topics, recommending where to prioritize savings, pay down debt, build emergency funds, or invest for retirement.

Adding, the dashboard tool serves as a real-time view of user financial conditions and provides Personal Capital advisors with the tools to better address concerns relevant to the changing macroeconomic environment.

To learn more about Personal Capital’s holistic solution to financial advising and wealth management, visit personalcapital.com.

Photo by fauxels from Pexels.