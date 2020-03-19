Cudos Helps Workers Save And Invest For Tomorrow: 'We Make Retirement Benefits Accessible To All Hard Working Americans'

Cudos, a retirement savings solution, recently launched with the aim of streamlining retirement investing. Founder and CEO Sam Winter spoke with Benzinga regarding the firm’s prospects.

What Is Cudos?

Cudos is a retirement benefits solution for Americans not enrolled in individualized retirement programs. The firm’s core solution packages IRAs into an investment program associated with a robo-advisor.

According to Winter, Cudos cuts down on the complexities and jargon present with traditional retirement investing.

“Employers don’t have to deal with expensive 401K structures,” he said. “As an employer, you can create a plan online in minutes; all you have to do is send an invite out to your team.”

Users pick and choose amongst low-cost ETF portfolios with expense ratios as low as 13 basis points.

“What makes it unique is that, because it's separate from the business, the employers don't have to deal with all the paperwork,” said Winter. The employee owned and controlled accounts can be set up online in minutes, and cost approximately $20 a month and an additional $3 per participant.

Next Steps

“If we can help Americans set aside $100 million for their own retirement, that would be something we’d be proud of.”

According to Winter, roughly half of the private sector workforce lacks access to a 401K or other retirement programs through their employer.

He told Benzinga Cudos is a pioneer in low cost employee owned and controlled retirement accounts; his intent is to address employer pain points and help Americans maximize their savings has been well received.

“We’re just rolling out with a couple of companies that we’ve been in talks with, … and the initial feedback is that it is affordable and easy to use,” he said.

To learn more about Cudos and its diverse portfolio of investing solutions, visit cudoscorp.com.