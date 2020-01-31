How Much Investing $100 In MarketAxess Stock In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

The 2010s were a period of growth: owning the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) over the past decade would have netted returns in excess of 250%.

MarketAxess’ Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was electronic trading fintech MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX).

MarketAxess is a New York-based provider of execution solutions for the global fixed-income markets. The firm was recently in the news for its move to support clients' sustainable investment strategies.

“As one of the world’s largest electronic trading platforms with a global community of participants, we are ideally positioned to enhance our clients’ trading in this fast-growing Green Bond market,” said Chris Concannon, president and COO at MarketAxess.

Over the past decade, the pickup of trading volumes — increased liquidity — as well as demand for increased market transparency have allowed MarketAxess to scale its capital-light business and capture a greater market share.

Incredibly, MarketAxess shares closed Jan. 28, 2011 at $20.35. Since then, shares rocketed, settling at $359.87 exactly 10 years later for almost a 1,700% return.

2020 And Beyond

MarketAxess beat analyst estimates when it reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.32, a surprise of 1.54%.

Going forward, the company aims to add to its product and execution choices as it enters and establishes itself in new regions.

Overall, $100 worth of MarketAxess stock in 2010 would be worth about $1,768.40 today, not including the reinvestment of dividends.