iFlip Mobile App Leverages Wall Street Know-How To Scale Returns For Self-Directed Traders And Long-Term Investors

The Financial Learning Information Platform, or iFlip, a leading algorithmic intelligence wealth manager, announced Thursday the launch of its long-awaited mobile stock trading app.

iFlip is an investing tool whose underlying technology and proprietary algorithms were developed by leading Wall Street traders like Kelly Korshak, iFlip’s co-founder who worked at the CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), CBOT, Tudor Group, Brevan Howard and Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB).

Why iFlip?

CEO Randy Tate, alongside Korshak, witnessed persistent flaws in the way mutual funds operate -- poor fee structures and outdated management methods weigh on returns -- and led a team in developing a technology that leverages proven mathematical algorithms to hedge investors out of the market during downturns.

“Through the use of AI we are now providing access to long-term investment vehicles that were not available in the past,” Korshak said in a statement to Benzinga.

The platform reduces uncertainty through mechanics; the AI removes assets out of the market when weakness is apparent, helping the iFlip S&P 500 portfolio generate 488% returns over a 15 year period.

Costs

Funds from individual accounts are kept separate.

“Each individual stock inside the individual person’s portfolio has its very own algorithm,” Tate said.

What this means is a portfolio may consist of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) holdings, both of which are traded independently of one another.

To add, though the AI strategies would result in increased commissions due to increased trading activity, no commissions or asset management fees are charged; instead, iFlip provides access to the platform for a flat SaaS subscription rate.

“The most you will ever pay on our platform is $77 a month, and that’s for accounts $50,000 and larger,” Tate said.

Additional Features

"The long-term goal is to create ubiquity across all investor demographics," Tate said.

iFlip also offers a B2B platform geared toward financial advisors, custom portfolio building, algorithm tools, as well as backtesting.

Eventually, iFlip will introduce technologies that allow investors to fractionally trade and easily co-mingle asset classes, like crypto and cannabis, in a single portfolio, helping diversify returns and reduce risk.

To learn more about iFlip and it’s proven trading systems, visit iflipinvest.com.