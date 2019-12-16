Gatsby's Newly Launched App Has Social Feed For Traders

Gatsby, a commission-free options trading platform recognized as a Benzinga Listmaker for outstanding achievement in fintech, is now live on Android and iOS, allowing novices and professionals the ability to freely express their opinions in the stock and ETF options market.

Now, investors and traders can trade market neutral and directional options strategies on the same assets professionals have access to, but with a twist: easy-to-digest breaking news, corporate reports and social community sections are available within the app, making it easy to identify and act on minute-by-minute trends, according to Gatsby.

“We’re excited to announce that Gatsby is now live on both Android and iOS in the U.S,” Gatsby representatives said in a statement on the development. “See what your friends are trading and brag to them about your favorite trades on the social feed. Search across any stock or ETF with an options market, and buy puts or calls with three taps.”

The development comes after Gatsby raised $2.6 million in funding led by Rosecliff Ventures, SWS Venture Capital, and Barclays, among others.

The team of financial industry veterans at Gatsby have adopted best principles from fintech firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apex and Instinet to deliver an easy-to-use, social-backed trading community, according to the company.

“We want to revolutionize trading by demystifying the options markets. Options are awesome, and they don’t need to be scary or ugly,” said CEO Jeff Myers.

Photo courtesy of Gatsby.