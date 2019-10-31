IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotech, Fintech, Waste Management And The Chinese TechCrunch

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTWU) will issue 25 million shares at $10 Friday, Nov. 1, on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents about 11.9% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $287.5 million. The blank-check company will target software-as-a-service companies.

89Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) will issue nearly 4.8 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday, Nov. 7, on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 36.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $85.5 million. The clinical-stage biopharma develops therapies for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

36KR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) will issue 3.6 million shares between $14.50 and $17.50 Thursday, Nov. 7, on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 10% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $72.5 million. The “TechCrunch of China” has tracked private company fundraising since its 2010 founding.

Centogene B.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) will issue 4 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday, Nov. 7, on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 20.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $73.6 million. Founded in 2006, the German biotech company contributes genetic analysis technology in partnerships with more than 35 pharmaceutical companies.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GFL) will issue nearly 87.6 million shares between $20 and $24 Thursday, Nov. 7, on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents about 29% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $2.4 billion. Headquartered in Ontario, GFL provides waste management services and ground infrastructure construction across Canada and 20 U.S. states.

Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) will issue more than 4.3 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday, Nov. 7, on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents about 24.2% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $64.6 million. Based in California, the state-chartered bank provides financial infrastructure services to support institutional investors and digital currency and fintech customers.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) will issue more than 2.1 million shares between $4 and $5 Friday, Nov. 8, on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 13.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $12.2 million. The pre-clinical-stage biotech company is developing therapies for glioblastoma, lymphoma, and pancreatic and ovarian cancers.

Tela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) will issue 4 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday, Nov. 8, on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 37.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $73.6 million. The Pennsylvania company develops and markets products for hernia repair and reconstruction of the abdominal wall.

