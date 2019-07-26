A Step Forward: Drive Wealth, Vested Finance Democratize Financial Markets

Drive Wealth, a leader in digital brokerage solutions, on Thursday announced a partnership with Vested Finance, an investment advisor and trading platform, to provide fractional share capabilities for Indian retail investors.

“Bringing retail investors in India straightforward digital access to the U.S. equity markets has long been a high priority for DriveWealth," said Robert Cortright, DriveWealth CEO. "The real-time fractional share trading capability of this offering means that individuals in India can own a stake in the U.S. companies they love and so many of the products they use every day, regardless of the amount they are able to invest."

DriveWealth and Vested Finance aim to democratize financial markets and this partnership is a realization of their shared missions.

