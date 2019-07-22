Bear Bull Traders Founder Talks Education, Community

In an interview with Benzinga, Andrew Aziz, the founder of the trading and education community Bear Bull Traders, discussed his vision and platform.

About Andrew Aziz

Aziz, a former research scientist who received a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of British Columbia, said he began trading after he was laid off.

“I soon realized it is really hard to make a living in corporate life; maybe it would be good to learn another skill,” Aziz said.

After becoming profitable, Aziz wrote a book: “How to Day Trade for a Living: A Beginner’s Guide to Trading Tools and Tactics, Money, Management, Discipline and Trading Psychology.”

About Bear Bull Traders

In 2016, after receiving inquiries from readers of his book, Aziz started Bear Bull Traders, formerly Vancouver-Traders, as a knowledge-sharing database.

The platform “teaches people how to choose a broker, a platform, the strategies, the hot keys [and] the indicators,” said Aziz.

The team behind the platform has grown, helping better address different aspects of trading like risk management, long-term investing, index investing and swing trading.

How The Platform Works

The website has two core areas of focus: education and community.

The “intro” package starts at $39, “pro monthly” is $99 a month and $1,499 pays for a lifetime subscription.

If they aren't yet ready to purchase content, traders can access to Aziz’s free content on YouTube.

“Before you really commit to any investment or course, watch the trading videos; if they make sense, then go over to our website,” he said.

For some, trading just doesn't work, Aziz said.

“It’s very common that most of the traders fail — 90-95% of traders really fail,” so it’s important to be committed to learning, he said.

If traders are still interested, they can join in on a "low-cost trial to come and take a look at the community."

Content Curation

“You never stop learning the trade,” Aziz said.

Since the market changes continuously, Bear Bull Traders is continuously integrating new updates in its educational content database, the trader said.

