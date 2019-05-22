Webull's CEO Reflects On One Year Of Offering Traders Zero Commission With Zero Compromise

On May 21st, 2018, Webull Financial opened our mobile trading platform with the vision to bring professional grade tools, resources, and features to all traders for free, regardless of account size. Over the past year, the Webull team has worked tirelessly to improve our customer experience by constantly adding new features for trading, account optimization, and social interaction.

Our efforts have clearly been noticed.

Since our launch, we have opened hundreds of thousands of trading accounts and have exceeded $10 billion dollars of trade value through our platform. I believe our accelerated growth is attributed to a combination of factors.

1. Webull was founded by tech and finance pioneers: Our competitors are primarily finance pros that outsource their tech, or tech pros that outsource their finance. Webull does neither. Our founders helped launch online retailing giant Alibaba and gained Wall street experience at firms like Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and ING. Our vision is to use recent advances in technology to lower trade processing costs and pass these savings and access to an ever-expanding suite of tools to our clients.

The new era of retail trading and investing is here.

2. Our unique market position: The Webull platform sits ideally in the middle of traditional brokerage platforms and our zero-commission competitors. Webull offers tools that are not normally found on a zero-commission trading platform while giving access to features that are only accessible on commission-based systems. Advanced order types, timely customer service, and customizable charting features are just a few to mention (the list goes on...).

3. The Webull family: At Webull, we believe in our commitment to the customer and our product. I have worked with many people over the course of my career and every day I am reminded and amazed by the creativity, dedication, and team-oriented culture we have built. I have the brightest and hardest working team in fintech powering Webull, and we are only getting better!

I couldn’t be prouder of the whole Webull team for all our amazing accomplishments in the very first year. I believe our sophomore year will define and solidify our place in the fintech world as we push to add even more amazing features. We plan on Webull becoming a household name in 2019 as we have just launched our very first nationwide advertising campaign. Webull commercials and branded advertising will be shown on television, social media, and traditional media outlets to help us get out the message that ‘everyone should have control of their own financial freedom.’

May 21st will mark the first anniversary of the Webull trading platform. Our first day now feels like a lifetime ago, and the many accomplishments and milestones we have hit since spark feelings of reverence and gratitude to our loyal clients and my dedicated Webull team. Our success over the past year is a testament to you both, and I speak on behalf of the whole Webull team that there are even greater things to come.

-Anthony Denier

CEO of Webull Financial LLC