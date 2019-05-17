This Trader Developed Proprietary Programs That Work Globally

Mike Bellafiore is an international lecturer who has created trader training programs that have built up hedge funds, prop trading desks, and retail traders across the globe.

His expertise has allowed him to become a well-established author, and he wants to show you how he finds the best deals.

Who He Is

Bellafiore co-founded SMB Capital, a proprietary trading firm based in New York City, which included a trader education division called SMB Training. The techniques highlighted in SMB’s education division have been featured in “The Daily Trading Coach: 101 Lessons for Becoming Your Own Trading Psychologist.”

Bellafiore’s firm is regularly featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN Money and Fox Business. SMB was also featured in the documentary “Wall Street Warriors."

Bellafiore has written several books. These include “One Good Trade” and “The Playbook," which discuss strategies in becoming the best trader you can be. Bellafiore also hosts SMB University on Sunday nights on StockTwits TV, where he shares lessons learned from the stock market.

Where To Spot Him

