The Expert For Finding Profitable Gaps Between Stock Price And Public Information

Maj Soueidan, a guitar rocking entrepreneur from Michigan, is the co-founder of GeoInvesting, a market research platform that provides in-depth analysis and models for microcap securities.

Who He Is

Maj found his interest in investing at a young age. Similar to most successful traders, he started out with a low budget (around $3,000) and a passion for learning—particularly, from Peter Lynch’s "One Up On Wall Street."

After graduating from Temple University in 1992, Maj started his career doing the evening shift for the Vanguard Group, which allowed him to get ahead during the day by conducting research and interviewing management teams. Eventually, Maj found a niche in discovering opportunities in microcaps, and his success in the space has become the crux of his career ever since.

How He Trades

GeoInvesting says microcap stocks provide profitable opportunities to take advantage of differences in stock price and available information.

“Micro-caps appeal to me due to the information arbitrage opportunities they provide. An arbitrage exists when a disconnect between stock prices and available public information on a company is noticeable, and monetarily worth pursuing," according to the company's website.

Besides information arbitrage, Maj’s key bullish indicators also include growth and value and relevant inflection points in that show possible imminent changes in growth patterns.

Where To See Him

