Quoth The Raven's Chris Irons Looks To Enforce Accuracy In Financial News

With advanced technology comes expanded commentary. Amidst the influx of financial news and stock market coverage, Quoth The Raven Research was founded to combat inaccurate and biased news circulating within the trading and investing industries.

Who He Is

Founder and spitfire, Chris Irons is the face behind Quoth The Raven and has quickly become notorious for no-frills, honest and extremely colorful finance commentary.

With over 100 episodes, Irons' podcast touches on prominent market news like Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) recent earnings results, short selling, big bank CEOs and Russian collusion.

Learn from Chris Irons and other verified traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Where To Read His Content

Aside from his commentary through Quoth The Raven, Irons is a senior business writer and equity analyst for GeoInvesting, the microcap research company behind the due diligence regimen that calculates investment risk and provides data in layman’s terms.

Irons’ commentary has been featured in major financial outlets such as Barron’s, Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Bloomberg.

Where To See Him

Learn how Chris spots opportunities and executes smart investments on June 20 at Benzinga’s inaugural Global Trading and Investing Summit, where he will present his calculated stock picks.

Chris will be joined by more than 20 of the world’s most successful financial minds in an intimate, educational setting demanded by Benzinga readers. Sign up before May 15 to take advantage of "Super Early Bird" tickets.

Related Links:

How This Trader Turned $20K Into $2M In 3 Years

Here's How You Can Learn More From CNBC's Tim Seymour