Here's How You Can Learn More From CNBC's Tim Seymour

Tim Seymour is one of the more recognizable names in finance, and his unique hobbies away from the trading desk—which include being a drummer and singer for multiple rock bands—align well with his creative investing approaches.

Who He Is

A well-known television personality on CNBC’s "Fast Money," Seymour is known for testing unconventional market opportunities. One of these plays lies in the heart of a hot button political controversy: Russia. Between 1998 and 2000, he directed the largest investment bank in Russia, which opened his eyes to a number of successful options in the world power.

Following his return to the United States in 2000, Seymour has become a staple in the finance world, serving as the Managing Partner for Red Star Management (Moscow, New York) and founder and CIO of Triogem Asset Management (New York) before starting his own wealth management firm, Seymour Asset Management, in 2017.

How He Trades

Today, Tim is an active voice and participant within emerging markets. Fintech and cannabis, in particular, are two areas where he has dedicated resources. Seymour spoke at the 2018 and 2019 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, where he emphasized the cannabis market’s potential.

In an interview with Benzinga, he explained that it's important to evaluate macro indicators before entering an emerging market; in cannabis, these could be consumption trends and legal patterns, which have been positive over the past half decade or so.

Despite money falling from “the sky”, however, Seymour looks at any new market with a cautious perspective. He advises looking into the financials, balance sheets and management teams of any companies of interest in emerging markets.

“Investors have to do the work,” he told Benzinga.

Where To See Him

Photo courtesy of CNBC.