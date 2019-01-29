Regtech Firm PerformLine Gets The Spotlight In New Partnership With Even Financial

Although fintech has generated massive amounts of investor and private equity attention since its rise to prominence over the past decade, it’s really the less sexy subfield of regtech that’s ensuring financial technology’s continued ascendency.

Regtech, which encompasses technology-enabled solutions to regulatory compliance challenges, has become the critical link between the disruptive accessibility of fintech and the stability expected within the world of the legacy financial institutions.

Even Financial, a top consumer financial services recommendation engine that was founded in 2015, announced today that it has just broadened its exposure to regtech in a new partnership with PerformLine.

As a marketing and sales compliance regtech, PerformLine’s focus is on ensuring marketers and sales agents are in full compliance with regard to lead acquisitions and monitoring practices.

Even Financial co-founder and CEO Phillip Rosen emphasized how the partnership will benefit Even’s core competency, freeing up vital manpower among Even’s team that would have otherwise been diverted to regulatory concerns.

“PerformLine’s robust platform is incredibly advanced and its turnkey, programmatic solution seamlessly compliments our needs,” he said in a release. “This partnership will save us time and allow us to focus on growth and further development of our API.”

Alex Baydin, founder and CEO of PerformLine, echoed this sentiment but focused on how the diminished regulatory obligations would help Even better manage its relationships with the wide range of financial and technology partners the fintech works with.

“As Even continues to grow its distribution through many partners, maintaining effective compliance monitoring practices will become ever more critical,” Baydin said. “Even has an incredibly strong partnerships network, and we see this collaboration as a win and opportunity for both companies.”

What’s next?

As the CEOs emphasized, these regtech enhancements are aimed at streamlining Even’s services, which power a vast network of clients including, Credit.com, TransUnion, as well as fintech lenders like Prosper and LendingClub. Performline’s compliance and regulatory assistance will aid Even in personalizing its financial services recommendations to individual consumers as well as hasten the process for real-time assessment among its financial industry clients.

Additionally, Even CEO Phillip Rosen and PerformLine Vice President, Chris Dessi will both be featured speakers at LeadsCon, a performance marketing conference being held in Las Vegas on March 6th.

Their session, called “How to Endure the Challenges of Today’s Regulations with Tech,” will look to the potential of highly regulated industries in effectively utilizing technology in their compliance processes.