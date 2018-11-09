DriveWealth's New Partnership 'Transforms The Role Of Investors'

Within the vastness of investing in the U.S. stock market, DriveWealth is utilized by thousands of clients in more than 150 countries. The licensed self-clearing broker offers digital brokerage solutions in its own platform.

The Company

Founded in 2012, DriveWealth provides a select variety of exchange traded funds, U.S.-listed stocks and educational content to promote the general understanding of finance and investing. The company offers solutions in global onboarding, unique funding, real-time dollar-based investing, fractional share allocations and advanced technology.

Last month, DriveWealth announced a partnership with Verrency, a global payments innovator. Through this deal, DriveWealth will gain better leverage to deliver its platform to a more diverse demographic of customers.

The News

This week, DriveWealth announced a partnership with Say, a deal intended to pave the future of share ownership. New York-based Say is a technology company that offers materials for shareholder voting and engagement.

“For broker-dealers and custodians, Say turns distribution of mandatory shareholder materials into an engagement and brand opportunity, increasing customer stickiness, new account openings, and asset growth,” the press release stated.

“Say also enables issuer-shareholder interaction outside the traditional framework of investor communications, giving companies unprecedented, low-cost access to their shareholder base and providing shareholders access to previously unused or non-existent ownership rights”

Why It’s Important

Through Say’s artificial intelligence technology, combined with DriveWealth’s advanced platform, existing brokers and advisors will be exposed to a revitalized client engagement opportunity.

“DriveWealth has used technology to modernize the legacy brokerage model, increasing efficiency and reducing costs feature by feature across the investing lifecycle,” said DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright. “The investor communications and proxy voting system seemed impervious to innovation until we saw what Say was building. The future potential of our long-term partnership is what’s most exciting to us.”

