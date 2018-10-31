For an options trader, information is constantly in play. Quantcha provides a suite of tools to aid traders with searching, filtering and analyzing options. The company recently launched Quantcha Unlimited to help opptions traders profit by eliminating commission fees.

Benzinga spoke with Quantcha CEO and founder Ed Kaim about the company and its increasing leverage in the space.

The Company

Founded in 2014, Quantcha has constructed a set of unique tools that enable interesting opportunities for options investors.

“We have evolved from trade optimization and analysis to a holistic options management platform,” Kaim said. “We enabled any options investor to implement complex strategies that just weren’t feasible a few years ago.”

Options traders generally still use "Greeks" to evaluate holdings for any given option class. But now, services like Quantcha have the capability to do much more extensive and innovative modeling.

While the tools opened up sophisticated scenarios that were previously only accessible major players, there was still one significant roadblock for traders.

“Options trading can get very expensive very quickly,” said Kaim. “Our customers loved what our tools enabled, but found that the commissions were eating into their potential profits, and that was a major barrier to adoption.”

The Solution

Transaction costs weren’t something the company could solve with technology, so Quantcha turned to innovating through business development.

“We were able to work out an incredible deal for customers,” said Kaim. “Anyone can sign up and get our complete platform, plus unlimited commission-free trading of stocks an options, for just $99 per month. That only covers 3 or 4 typical trades elsewhere.”

The company claims that their new commission-free trading offer was the missing piece in their options offering.

Quantcha's tools include an option search engine, an option trade analyzer, stock and option trade screeners, stock and option charting and an option portfolio and book manager, according to the company.

Quantcha ofers a free evaluation; a personal account for $49 per month; and an unlimited account for $99 per month.

“There have been so many strategies and so many approaches that users have had to forego because of transaction costs and tools. What we’ve done is we’ve removed both of those barriers, so they are out of the way. The approach we have taken is something that has been available for some time, but no one has done it," Kaim said.

