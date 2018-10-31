Quantcha: A Platform For Options Trading

For an options trader, information is constantly in play. Quantcha provides a suite of tools to aid traders with searching, filtering and analyzing options.

Benzinga spoke with Quantcha CEO and founder Ed Kaim about the company and its increasing leverage in the space.

The Company

Founded in 2014, Quantcha has constructed a set of tools that are not available elsewhere.

“The functionality and the features are disruptive a bit,” Kaim said.

Options traders generally still use "Greeks" to evaluate holdings for any given option class. But now, services like Quantcha have the capability to do much more extensive and innovative modeling.

“Now we’re more like a 3-D color world. Now as just a retail guy, you can feasibly sell the options you think are expensive and buy the ones you think are cheap to balance your risk, but this is where the commissions come into play,” Kaim said.

Traders were reporting high commission fees, which sparked Quantcha's unlimited offering, he said.

The Tools

Quantcha's tools include an option search engine, an option trade analyzer, stock and option trade screeners, stock and option charting and an option portfolio and book manager, according to the company.

Quantcha ofers a free evaluation; a personal account for $49 per month; and an unlimited account for $99 per month.

“There have been so many strategies and so many approaches that users have had to forego because of transaction costs and tools. What we’ve done is we’ve removed both of those barriers, so they are out of the way. The approach we have taken is something that has been available for some time, but no one has done it," Kaim said.

