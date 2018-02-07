Quantxt Uses AI To Power Unstructured Data Processing

How long have you been in business?

About two years.

Where are you located?

New York

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Matin Kamali, CEO;

MS degree in Electrical Engineering.

Applied Machine Learning and NLP experience by working on research projects funded by DARPA at Raytheon.

Experience in Financial Services by working for BlackRock and Thomson Reuters.

Who are your investors, if any?

No investor and no need for outside funding in near future.

