RBC Advisor Services Packages Fintech Functionality With Institutional Security

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on RBC Correspondent And Advisor Services.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Noel Stave, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) Correspondent and Advisor Services: RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services provides full-service clearing, custody and execution services to independent broker-dealers and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). We specialize in delivering personalized, high-touch service to help broker-dealers and RIAs meet their business objectives by offering wealth management resources, world-class research, technology and an array of tools to help their businesses and clients thrive and prosper.

The RBC BLACK platform for which this nomination is being submitted is a revolutionary independent advisor platform that provides a host of integrated wealth management solutions from world-class financial services technology companies and is exclusive to clients of RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services. RBC BLACK combines the capabilities of multiple industry leading technology companies on one platform, with one log-in, a seamless experience, for a single compelling price.

CircleBlack – Account Aggregation, Reporting and Client Engagement

Redtail – Customer Relationship Management

Riskalyze – Risk Alignment & Measurement

MoneyGuidePro – Financial Planning

Vestmark – Trading and Rebalancing

Who are your customers?

Our clients are independent broker-dealers, and their financial advisors, and Registered Investment Advisors.

How long have you been in business?

We have been a leader in the U.S. brokerage industry since 1909 and a custody and clearing leader since 1979. The BLACK platform for which this nomination is being submitted, officially launched in May 2017.

Where are you located?

RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Please visit our public site for specific information on the RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services Executive Leadership Team that is comprised of the following individuals:

Brett Thorne, Head

Noel Stave, Chief Operating Officer

Tammy Benson, Director, Strategic Initiatives

Steve Blume, Director, Fiduciary Strategies

Pete Hancuh, Director, Client Service

Greg Plifka, Director, Business Development

Janice Waytashek, Director, Business Risk

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

To learn more about BLACK, please watch this demo video and this teaser video. We would also refer you to the strong press / social media coverage the RBC BLACK platform has received, with independent advisor technology experts such as Joel Bruckenstein raving about the revolutionary nature of the RBC BLACK platform.

“It is impossible to give a full account of all the features and functions of the platform here, but suffice it to say that this is an impressive offering. The price for the RBC Black platform is $175. That includes all the underlying applications and features. It seems a reasonable price to pay for such a well-built system,” said Joel Bruckenstein. “We believe that the RBC technology model will become increasingly popular in the broker/dealer and custody world."