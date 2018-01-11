RentMoola Wants To Make Rent Checks A Thing Of The Past

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on RentMoola.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Philipp Postrehovsky, COO and co-founder: We eliminate the rent check by allowing residents to pay their rent from anywhere, anytime with any payment method.

Who are your customers?

Residents that live in professionally managed homes.

How long have you been in business?

Five years.

Where are you located?

Vancouver, Canada.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Who are your investors, if any?

We have several strategic investors but our largest is Utah-based Conservice.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We make paying rent rewarding through our MoolaPerks program!