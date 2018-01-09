LiveOak Technologies Makes Collaboration Digital

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on LiveOak Technologies.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Liveoak provides a secure digital collaboration room combining live conferencing, collaboration, and in-session e-signature (through our current partnership with DocuSign) to solve the pain in complex customer engagements. Our solution re-creates the power of a face-to-face engagement with the simplicity of a digital experience. A Liveoak conference room provides an end-to-end solution for enterprises to digitally initiate and complete paperwork, applications, and customer on-boarding.

Who are your customers?

Liveoak works with Banks, Credit Unions, Insurance Companies,Wealth Management Firms, and Retirement Plan providers. A couple of our notable customers include John Hancock and Barclays.

How long have you been in business?

Liveoak was founded in 2014.

Where are you located?

Liveoak has offices in Austin, TX and New York City.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Andy Ambrose, Co-Founder & CEO

Pete Rung, Co-Founder & CTO

Our leadership team has over 40 years of combined experiences in financial services and technology.

Who are your investors, if any?

Wild Basin, MATH Ventures, Zelkova Ventures, Techstars, John Hancock, Gibraltar Ventures, S3, Northwestern Mutual

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Liveoak has an issued patent on our core technology. We are continuing to develop innovative solutions such as Remote Notary- launching in 2018.