InsuredMine Is The Mint Of Insurance Apps

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on InsuredMine.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Raution Jaiswal, co-founder: InsuredMine is a cloud-based insurance management application, provides users the convenience of having all their insurance information in one easy to use dashboard with the power to leverage several features including payment reminders, insurance document storage and organization, and most importantly — Analytics to understand policies better and make informed choices. Like Mint.com does for personal finance.

Problem solution - Insurance management is disintegrated. We buy policies in isolation and manage them similarly. With an integrated tool - we can review, analyse and identify insurance requirements easily and in cost effective way.

Who are your customers?

Anyone who buys multiple P&C (Property & Casualty Insurance) - Home, Auto, Life Pet, Travel, etc.

How long have you been in business?

We incorporated in January 2017.

Where are you located?

Dallas, Texas.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Both founders have had startup experience with focus on finance, technology and Corporate events. We are bringing strategic and technology skills to develop solution that would support customer needs for single, easy to use integrated dashboard.

Who are your investors, if any?

GIA (Global Insurance Accelerator)

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We launched web tools mid June and now we are launching our first native apps for iOS and Android during first week of Jan. Press release to follow soon.