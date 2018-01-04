Finbox.io Provides A 'Sanity Check' For Tech-Strapped Traders

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Finbox.io.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Matt Hogan, co-founder: At finbox.io, we focus on building investing tools we wish to have as investors. Our stock research platform provides a quick sanity check to thousands of investors so that they can understand what they're investing in and why, which is the best way to reduce risk, build confidence and increase returns. Here is a list of some popular features:

Fair (intrinsic) value estimates

Pre-built valuation models and templates

Excel and Google Spreadsheets add-ons

Powerful value stock screener (i.e. Ben Graham formula, Piotroski Scores, WACC etc.)

Smart watchlists

REST API

Who are your customers?

Our platform is designed for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, and students who care about understanding a company's true value.

How long have you been in business?

finbox.io has been live since July 2016.

Where are you located?

finbox.io is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with an additional office in Chicago, IL.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Finbox.io was founded by Andy Pai, Brian Dentino, and Matt Hogan.

Prior to finbox.io, Andy and Matt worked for an investment banking group specializing in M&A advisory and fairness opinions in connection to stock acquisitions. They spent much of their time building valuation models to help clients determine an asset’s fair value and believe these same valuation models should be used by all investors before buying or selling a stock.

Brian previously worked on real-time communication systems at GE Healthcare and leads the innovative technology being built at finbox.io.

Who are your investors, if any?

Y Combinator Fellowship

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Throughout the history of investing, investors have used information to spawn insights and make informed decisions. But time has always been the enemy. Our mission at finbox.io is to use our competency in building financial technology to allow investors to dive deeper, faster. The economy is not a zero-sum game, and we believe that everyone benefits from a smarter market. In this spirit, we feel strongly that anyone with money to invest should be able to afford tools that empower them to act intelligently, and we will continue to explore new ways of combining intelligent automation with portfolio analysis to ensure that finbox.io remains available to as many people as possible, not just the top 5 percent.