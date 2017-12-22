StockHoot Is A Social Network For Analysts And Traders

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Mitesh Bilimoria, co-founder: StockHoot is a revolutionary online community of investors and analysts enabling investors to compare best performing analysts and find winning investment ideas, effortlessly. We live in a world full of information and ever evolving technology. Making the right investment decision has become difficult with so many financial sites, analysts and thousands of tweets.

The biggest conundrum for investors is finding the edge without losing sleep on the other side. Analysts are spending a lot of time to come up with trade ideas but still struggle with building followers and their own platform. StockHoot provides a state of the art platform for analysts to showcase their financial skills by recommending trade ideas and track their performance. Investors can now compare and pick analysts based on their performance and get alerts on actionable trade ideas. Both investor and analyst can earn money, analyst by charging subscription fees for sharing their trade ideas and investors by picking the right analyst and trade ideas—a WIN WIN! We support Stocks, Options and Cryptocurrencies.

Who are your customers?

We are platform to connect analysts and investors.

Analysts community includes Experienced Traders (with great track records), Novice traders (trying to prove their ability) and Fundamental, Technical & Trend traders (delivering alpha).

Investors community includes New & Eager Learners (trying to scan the market for trade ideas and learn ways to invest), Individual Money Managers (looking for grow portfolio personally) and Low Touch High Return investors (wanting to beat the market without spending time on research)

How long have you been in business?

We launched on Dec. 25, 2016.

Where are you located?

Naperville, Chicagoland, Illinois

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Mitesh Bilimoria

Co-Founder

Mitesh is visionary behind StockHoot. He spent 15 years in the Information Technology world solving problems and creating unique solutions to match customer needs. He is certified Six Sigma Black Belt who added $10 million revenue over period of three years for the company and also saved more than $5 million through process improvement initiatives. His experience with technology and passion for investments created unique concept that is StockHoot. Mitesh graduated from IIT Chicago with MS in Computer Science.

Jitesh Parikh

Co-Founder

Jitesh has spent over 15 years in Financial Markets as a Trader & in Hedge Fund Administration building Middle Office Solutions for HF’s with more than $300 billion AUM and $65 million in revenues. Using his extensive knowledge of equities, options and other financial products Jitesh has been the key contributor to develop StockHoot’s various trading strategies and help bring Analyst and Investor perspective to the platform.

Who are your investors, if any?

None. We recently started looking for seed investment.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We are really glad that we will be completing one year this Christmas. Also we are really happy that we got invited to NASDAQ for interview with Jill Malandrino. We also got the opportunity to spend time with the Fast Money crew.