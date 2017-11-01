Benzinga, a leading online financial media publication and data provider, announced today that voting has begun to determine the finalists for the 4th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The event is dedicated to recognizing outstanding innovation in every financial technology vertical. Companies can enter the competition here.

Companies competing in the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards gather votes in the form of LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook shares of their company profile hosted on the Benzinga Fintech Awards site.

Company profile pages contain a widget that creates posts on those social networks automatically. Those in a company’s network only need to click on the widget to vote. Participants can vote up to three times, with a vote on each social network.

The number of social votes a company receives will be weighted as a factor determining its placement in the Benzinga Fintech Awards. This means companies with the most social votes will have an edge on the competition during the judging process.

The Benzinga Fintech Awards Judges Panel, which includes VCs, executives and thought leaders from across the fintech space from firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM), Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), Yahoo! Finance and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD), will screen entries in March 2018 to determine the finalists and decide the ultimate winners of the competition in early May.

The winner of the social media competition receives a free live demo spot in front of an audience of 700 fintech influencers at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Gala, which takes place May 15-16 in New York City.

Last year, over 375 companies applied to the Benzinga Fintech Awards and over 120 became finalists.

Entrepreneurs have the chance to enter their companies into one of 28 categories:

Best Alternative Investments Platform

Best Analysis/Research Platform

Best Real Estate Platform

Best Digital Mortgage Solution

Best Education and Personal Finance Platform

Best Financial Advisor or Wealth Management Platform

Best Forex Platform

Best InsurTech Platform

Best Lending Platform

Best Proprietary Tech or APIs

Best RegTech Platform

Best Robo-Advisor

Best Trading Execution or Brokerage Platform

Best Trading Idea Platform

Best Under-banked or Emerging Market Solution

Best Use of Blockchain or Bitcoins

Finding Alpha Through Alternative Data

Investing in Millennials

Leveling the Stock Market Playing Field

Solving Problems Through Payments

Hedge Fund Innovation

Best Use of AI or Machine Learning

Best Biometrics Tool / Cybersecurity Platform

Best Customer Engagement Tool/Campaign

Best Digital Bank

Best B2B Commerce Platform

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality Platform

Best Procurement / Supply Chain Solution

The online fintech competition will lead up to the two-day Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Gala in New York City May 15-16, where Benzinga will present the winners of the 2018 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards is known for its off-the-wall approach to fintech and unique programming. Last year’s event saw “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary launch an original fintech product, Beanstox, live onstage, as well as a fireside chat with Fidelity Personal Investing president Kathleen Murphy.

Enter the competition here.

