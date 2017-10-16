Republic Breaks The Venture Capital Mold With Equity Crowdfunding

The 2017 Benzinga Fintech Summit was a gathering of leaders from every fintech vertical displaying the next generation of fintech innovation.

In this new article series, we’ll be sharing insights and new products from the inaugural BZ Summit.

The Company:

Launched just over a year ago, Republic is an equity crowdfunding platform with a focus on supporting diversity among both entrepreneurs and investors. In explaining the company’s mission to the audience at this year’s BZ Fintech Summit, CEO Ken Nguyen pointed to the fact that 90% of all venture capital goes to male entrepreneurs, and more than half went into California-based businesses. Republic curates all of the startups it hosts based on whether they are tech enabled, mission driven and diverse.

The Pitch:

Within the one year since its launch, Republic has fully funded 20 startup capital campaigns at a 100 percent success rate. The success of these funding rounds came from thousands of investors from across the world contributing as little as $10 to receive a portion of a company's equity. Among the successful campaigns are some that have raised as much as a quarter of a million dollars.

The Future:

Republic announced at this year’s summit that the company plans to accept Bitcoin payments very soon. Apart from that, Nguyen said that Republic will continue to curate and promote unique and exciting entrepreneurs and businesses.

Watch the video below to see Republic’s full demo at BZ Fintech Summit.

