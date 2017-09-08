LendingTree Partners With Benzinga to Award $10,000 to Winner Of Fintech Innovation Challenge At The Benzinga Fintech Summit

Benzinga, a leading financial media and events company, announced Thursday that it will team up with the nation’s leading online loan marketplace Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE)to award $10,000 to the winner of an on-site fintech demo competition at the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Summit in San Francisco September 28.

The Fintech Innovation Challenge Presented by LendingTree will award $10,000 to the company whose product best demonstrates scalable, material innovation to the Summit’s audience.

LendingTree’s CFO, Gabe Dalporto, will also speak at the Summit, moderating a “Fintech Town Hall” that will compare and contrasts institutional and startup perspectives on financial technology.

“LendingTree is passionate about fostering innovation, both within the company and across the financial services industry,” said LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda. “We want to have a real, direct impact in the fintech community and that’s why we’re proud to partner with Benzinga to bring the Fintech Innovation Challenge to the Benzinga Fintech Summit.”

Benzinga also announced earlier this month the addition of three premiere fintech leaders to its roster of speakers for the September 28 Benzinga Fintech Summit. DocuSign chairman Keith Krach, former Prosper president Ron Suber and Ripple executive chairman Chris Larsen will join a speaker lineup that already included “Shark Tank” host Kevin O’Leary.

These leaders all pioneered what is now known as fintech in their careers long before the term came into vogue, and will share insights learned from building the first wave of fintech to a new generation of startup entrepreneurs.

Other speakers include IBM Watson CTO Tom Eck, noted former Apple analyst Gene Munster, Acorns Chief Commercial Officer Manning Field, MyVest CEO Anton Honikman and Affirm Chief Risk Officer Rob Pfeifer.

Benzinga also announced that tickets to the event are on sale at the $327 price point.

A ticket to the Benzinga Fintech Summit is more than just an entry pass: Attendees will have the opportunity to network with Founders, C-Suite executives, directors of the newest and hottest FinTech companies, brokerages, banks, quants, hedge funds, VCs, and more. Attendees will experience live demos from fast-growing tech startups, incredible networking opportunities, panels and acclaimed keynote speakers.

A limited number of early-bird tickets to the event remain, so be sure to grab yours at BZSummit.com.

Savvy event-goers will keep their eyes glued to the Benzinga Fintech Awards Twitter account @BenzingaEvents and the Benzinga Fintech Focus newsletter for deals and promotions.

