Pitch Your Idea To Kevin O'Leary

Attention to anyone who thinks they have an idea that could turn into a booming business: enter Benzinga's "Chance To Pitch" contest to test the waters with "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary at the Benzinga FinTech Summit on September 28 in San Francisco.

To enter the contest, all you have to do is enter your email in the form at the bottom of this article. After doing so, you will receive an email with a link to a form where you can enter your idea. The top three best ideas will be chosen by the Benzinga Events Team to be pitched to "Mr. Wonderful" in San Francisco.

The Benzinga Fintech Summit, a West Coast version of the BZ Awards, will focus on disruption, innovation, and making connections that move the industry forward. Those interested in finance, entrepreneurship, capital markets, deal-making, networking and accelerating their business will have an opportunity to network with founders, C-Suite institutional executives, leaders of the biggest and hottest fintech companies, brokerages, banks, quants, hedge funds, managing directors from VC funds.

Keynote speakers will include O'Leary, IBM Watson's Suzanne Livingston, and more.

If you're interested in attending the Benzinga Fintech Summit, check out more details or buy tickets here.

