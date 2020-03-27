Poll: Investors Confident In U.S. Economy, But See Recession Ahead

Detroit, MI, Mar. 27, 2020 -- Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, formally announced the results of its investor sentiment survey, as part of an effort to gauge the impact of the 2020 market crash and COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Feb. 20, 2020, U.S. markets began their tumble into bear market territory, in part, due to fallout from the coronavirus. The event was paralleled with an incredible rush into risk-off assets like cash and bonds.

Helping buoy markets, the Federal Reserve issued unwavering support to businesses and governments through decreased rates and increased liquidity, while legislatures passed a $2-trillion stimulus package.

As part of its coverage, Benzinga issued an on-site survey polling investors' confidence. In total, 2,174 individuals submitted responses, helping shape the following results:

Have you lost confidence in the U.S. economy? 70% answered "No". Do you think the U.S. will enter a recession within the next year? 57.3% answered "Yes". Have you or somebody you know lost their job during the COVID-19 shutdown? 57.2% answered "Yes". Are you worried about fulfilling debt obligations over the next 3 months? 66.9% answered "No". Do you plan to travel at any point in time over the next 12 months? 53.1% answered "Yes".

It appears respondents are overwhelmingly positive about the present economic situation, with many feeling undeterred in their ability to repay debts and travel over the next year.

Despite the positivity, many were also personally affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus, with more than half knowing someone that lost their job.

In a recent conversation, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Investment Strategist Lindsey Bell said, "It’s a difficult time for investors. There’s a lot of uncertainty about the moves we’re taking, the governments are taking and the cities are taking.”

Bell noted that she too felt positive about the recent stimulus packages and told investors that the dip presents a great opportunity to get involved long term.

“The third leg of the stool will be our health response. Our ability to test Americans, to figure out who has it and who needs to be treated,” she said. “Maybe this will stabilize the market.”

To follow Benzinga’s up-to-date coverage of the coronavirus, please visit benzinga.com/coronavirus-covid-19/.

