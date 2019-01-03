Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

It's Time to Pause Rate Hikes, Fed's Kaplan Says
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2019 10:42am   Comments
Share:
It's Time to Pause Rate Hikes, Fed's Kaplan Says
Related SPY
ADP Shows Largest Payroll Increase In Nearly 2 Years
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
Weekly Review: CEFs That Follow The Broad Market (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
Recapping The Market's Crazy December
Caught In The Crosshairs (Seeking Alpha)

The time is right for the Federal Reserve to pause and adopt a "wait and watch" stance to assess the impact of the monetary policy normalization it has enacted since late 2015, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said in a Bloomberg interview

Kaplan — a non-voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the policy-setting arm of the Federal Reserve — called for holding rates for the first couple of quarters until issues surrounding uncertain global growth, weakening in interest rate-sensitive industries and tighter financial conditions are resolved.

"I think those three issues — I'm sure — are affecting the markets, but they're also affecting my thinking about monetary policy. It's going to take some time so see the depth and breadth of those three issues," Kaplan said. 

The central bank should be open to considering making adjustments to its balance sheet plan if needed, he said. 

The central bank hiked the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in December to 2.25 percent.

The prevailing interest rate is modestly accommodating of growth, Kaplan said. 

"What we do in 2019 will turn out to be more significant than whether 2.25 to 2.5 is too far." 

Related Links:

Natural Gas, Uranium, Palladium Are Commodity Winners; Base Metals Battered

Volatile Start To 2019 Amid Weak China Manufacturing Data

Photo by AgnosticPreachersKid/Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: BloombergFederal Reserve Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

ADP Shows Largest Payroll Increase In Nearly 2 Years
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
Recapping The Market's Crazy December
Natural Gas, Uranium, Palladium Are Commodity Winners; Base Metals Battered
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
A Recession In 2019? Analysts Aren't Convinced
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Truckers, General Mills, Feeding America Look To Rescue Good Food From A Bad End