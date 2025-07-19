Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Offloads Meta, Loads Up On Teradyne, Caris Life Sciences

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Teradyne Inc. TER, Meta Platforms Inc. META, Caris Life Sciences Inc. CAI and Guardant Health Inc. GH.

The META Trade

Ark Invest sold 2,106 shares of Meta Platforms through its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK.

The value of the Meta trade, calculated from the latest closing price, is around $1.48 million.

The TER Trade

Ark Invest purchased 39,792 shares of Teradyne through the ARKK fund. Teradyne is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications.

This move aligns with Wood’s recent emphasis on the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence on the job market, as highlighted in a recent video shared by Ark Invest.

The value of the Teradyne trade, calculated from the latest closing price, is around $3.74 million.

The CAI Trade

Ark Invest bought 13,036 shares of Caris Life Sciences through ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.

The value of the Caris Life Sciences trade, calculated from the latest closing price, is around $393K.

The GH Trade

Ark Invest sold 3,013 shares of Guardant Health through ARKG.

The value of the Guardant Health trade, calculated from the latest closing price, is around $140K.

