QQQ
-3.97
328.83
-1.22%
BTC/USD
+ 535.13
38523.13
+ 1.41%
DIA
-1.91
330.38
-0.58%
SPY
-3.35
422.78
-0.8%
TLT
-1.37
140.54
-0.98%
GLD
+ 5.70
180.71
+ 3.06%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Memes Meltdown

byMark Putrino
March 8, 2022 10:22 am
The meme meltdown continues. The Listed Funds Trust – Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSE:MEME) has plunged by more than 40% since its debut on Dec. 8, 2021.

Meme stocks are popular in the Reddit day trading community. MEME is an ETF that holds a portfolio of them., including Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

This makes MEME a good benchmark for this part of the stock market.

A year ago, it seemed like the only way these stocks could move was higher. But reality has set in, and many of them have dropped by 80% or more. It looks like the downtrend will continue.

meme.png

