 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 ETFs For Small And Microcap Investors

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 6:20pm   Comments
Share:
2 ETFs For Small And Microcap Investors

Many investors like the allure of small cap stocks. Buying the next Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) while they're still in their infancy is every investor’s dream.

But investing in small cap stocks can be difficult. Many of them aren’t covered by the Wall Street investment firms so it’s hard to find research and opinions on them.

Investors who are seeking exposure to this part of the investment universe but don’t want the risk of owning individual stocks should consider ETFs. These include the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSE: IWC) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM).

IWC tracks the Russell Microcap Index. It invests in companies that have a market cap between $50 million and $300 million.

iwc.png

IWM tracks the Russell 2000 index. It invests in companies that have a market cap between $300 million and $2 billion.

iwm.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IWC + IWM)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares Russell 2000 ETF
Understanding iShares Russell 2000 ETF's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing iShares Russell 2000 ETF's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding iShares Russell 2000 ETF's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares Russell 2000 ETF
'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast Recap, Episode 42: Crypto Crash, 2021 Tax Preview And Small Caps
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Specialty ETFs Small Cap Analysis Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga